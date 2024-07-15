NYRA reaches new contractual agreement with FanDuel and TVG

The New York Racing Association had announced a contractual impasse earlier in the month.

US.- The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has reached a new contractual agreement with FanDuel and TVG after announcing an impasse some weeks ago. As a result, pari-mutuel wagering on the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will be available on TVG/FanDuel platforms.

The 2024 summer meet opened on July 11 and will continue through September 2. The annual 40-day meet will feature 19 Grade One races as part of 71 stakes. FanDuel/TVG will contribute to the NYRA Foundation.

NYRA CRO Tony Allevato said: “We are pleased to have reached a resolution that will allow FanDuel/TVG customers across the country to wager on NYRA racing now and moving forward. In accordance with the goals stated at the outset of this process, NYRA will be dedicating significant funding to support New York’s horsemen and strengthen the state’s thoroughbred racing ecosystem.”

FanDuel Racing Group GM Andrew Moore added: “We are happy to have reached a multi-year agreement with the NYRA and to extend our 24-year wagering partnership. We look forward to the Saratoga meet and beyond and to supporting the good work of the NYRA Foundation.”