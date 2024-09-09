Mohegan Sun launches new sports betting podcast with FanDuel

The first episode aired live from Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook on September 5.

US.- Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun and FanDuel have launched a new sports betting podcast, Sportsbook Live from Mohegan Sun. The first episode aired on September 5, coinciding with the 2024/2025 pro football season kickoff.

Hosted by Mike “Mut” Mutnansky and Eytan Shander, the podcast will air every Thursday at 6pm through November 7. Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook’s general manager, Brad Bryant, will be featured on the podcast weekly, adding game analysis, expert picks and general sports talk.

Produced in partnership with OddsShopper, Sportsbook Live from Mohegan Sun will also cover the MLB playoff stretch, the NBA, and other major sports. Fans who missed the live premiere can catch the episode on podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music, or watch the live-streamed sessions on YouTube.

Brad Bryant, general manager of Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, said: “It was a thrill to join Mut and Eytan for the premiere of this all-new weekly sports podcast live from Mohegan Sun. Each week, we will continue to deliver real-time analysis, make predictions, and showcase the incredible game-day experience at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. I’m excited to continue bringing fans this exciting content every week.”

Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $121.8m in July

Connecticut’s sports betting handle was $121.8m in July, up 33 per cent from July 2023 and down 18 per cent from June 2024. The three online sportsbooks combined generated $116.4m in wagers and $14.6m in revenue.

According to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, gross revenue was $15.1m, up 42 per cent from the same month in 2023 and up 2 per cent month-over-month. Adjusted revenue was $12.7m.