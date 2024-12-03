Michael Shiffman appointed as FanDuel TV’s senior VP and executive producer

He will report to FanDuel president of sports Mike Raffensperger.

US.- FanDuel has named Michael Shiffman as senior vice president and executive producer of FanDuel TV. He will be responsible for overseeing the network’s content strategy, production quality, and creative direction and will report to FanDuel president of sports Mike Raffensperger.

Shiffman joins the company from ESPN, where he worked for 24 years. He served most recently as senior vice president of productions, overseeing studio and live event production for the brand.

Raffensperger said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michael to FanDuel. Throughout his career, he has led countless high-profile productions for the industry’s most distinguished shows, programming and live events. His invaluable experience and keen expertise were the perfect fit to maintain FanDuel TV’s continued growth and elevate the network’s opportunities as a leading player in sports betting media.”

In May, FanDuel TV announced the launch of FanDuel TV Extra, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. The channel is available on platforms including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Plex, and through FanDuel’s OTT platform FanDuel TV+. FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV in 2022.

FanDuel recently announced a deal with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) becoming an Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner in the US. FanDuel will stream up to 90 regular season PWHL games and playoffs live on the FanDuel app. It will offer player prop bets, novelty markets and Same Game Parlays.