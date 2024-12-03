Caesars Virginia to open next week

The 587,000-square-foot casino resort will be inaugurated on December 12.

US.- Caesars Virginia is set to open on December 12. The casino, owned by Caesars Entertainment and venture partners EBCI Holdings and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will hold a ceremony at noon.

Caesars Virginia has started accepting reservations and guests can begin booking their stays at the resort. The earliest check-in date available is December 13. The 587,000-square-foot casino resort has more than 90,000 square feet of gaming space with nearly 1,500 slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Virginia also has a 320-room hotel tower, 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, spa, pool, and a variety of dining. Construction began in August 2022 and a temporary Danville Casino opened in May 2023.

See also: Churchill Downs opens Rose Gaming Resort in Virginia

In October, Virginia’s sports betting handle was $696.1m, up 21.8 per cent compared to October 2023 and 11.9 per cent ahead September of this year ($622m). It was a new record for the state.

Mobile wagers reached $692.2m while bettors wagered $3.9m at retail locations. According to the Virginia Lottery report, adjusted gross revenue after player winnings came to $49m, down 13.1 per cent year-on-year and 25.6 per cent behind September’s $65.9m. Of that total, $48.8m came from online betting, while retail brought in $232,925.