FanDuel TV launches new FAST channel

FanDuel TV Extra is a free ad-supported streaming channel.

US.- FanDuel TV has announced the launch of FanDuel TV Extra, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. The new channel is available on platforms including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Plex, and through FanDuel’s OTT platform FanDuel TV+.

The channel airs live sports. Viewers and bettors will have access to different content such as live horse racing coverage, international basketball including China’s CBA, Germany’s BBL, Turkey’s BSL and Pan-America’s BCLA, international soccer from South Korea’s K-League, PDC darts and poker from PokerStars.

Programming will include episodes of FanDuel TV’s studio shows Up & Adams and Run It Back. Fans can watch player interviews and expert analyses from the NFL and NBA and from personalities such as Kay Adams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams.

Executive producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby said: “Launching FanDuel TV Extra was another important step in expanding distribution for FanDuel TV content and reaching new audiences. Our research showed a large portion of our target audience already consume content on FAST.

“Airing over 12 hours of live sports a day that can be wagered on significantly differentiates our channel in the market and allows us to reach a new cohort of passionate sports fans and bettors. We plan on continuing to invest in the reach of ‘FanDuel TV Extra’ by adding it to other top FAST providers in the near future.”

See also: FanDuel TV to stream prep race for the 150th Kentucky Derby

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV in 2022.