Malta Gaming Authority issues warning about two unlicensed sites

The MGA says the gaming sites are falsely claiming to have Malta gaming licences.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has warned consumers that two gambling websites are making false claims as regards to being licenced in Malta. The regulator said Vavadapsv.com and Vulkanind.site feature text claiming that the sites are licensed by the MGA despite the regulator having no oversight over with site

The MGA said that any reference to the regulator or to an MGA gaming licence by these brands is “false and misleading”.

It said: “The MGA would like to remind consumers not to utilise services provided by an entity unless they have ascertained that the entity in question is authorised to provide such services by the MGA. The gaming regulatory framework obliges authorised persons to comply with strict legal requirements in the interest of consumers. The activities of unlicensed entities are unregulated and do not provide the necessary safeguards delineated by virtue of the framework, making transactions with such entities risky for consumers.”

MGA report

The MGA annual report 2023 analyses the actions the regulator took in relation to both land-based and online gaming in Malta up until December 31. The report shows the MGA received 24 applications for new gaming licences in the period, a drop from 41 applications in 2022. It issued 15, while 13 applications were rejected or withdrawn.

It issued 28 warnings to gaming licensees. It suspended nine licences and cancelled 11. It also issued 19 administrative penalties and one regulatory settlement, which together totalled €172,900 in fines.

Meanwhile, 14 online gambling operators have achieved the MGA’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting standard since its launch just over a year ago. The ESG Code Approval Seals were launched as part of the Maltese regulator’s voluntary ESG Code of Good Practice, which was published in July 2023.

The code comprises 19 topics and a roadmap for online gaming companies to streamline their reporting efforts. Licensees are invited to submit ESG disclosure returns. There are two levels of reporting: Tier 1, with foundational ESG standards, and Tier 2, with more exacting standards. Seals are valid for a year and can be renewed in the following reporting period, with operators able to “advance or adapt” their reporting tier.