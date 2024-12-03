Oregon Lottery to return $947m to state for full fiscal year

The lottery generated $940m in profit.

US.- The Oregon Lottery has announced it will return over $947m to the state for the 2024 fiscal year. That’s a $48m increase from last year. The funding benefits state parks and natural habitats, public schools, veteran services, outdoor schools, and economic development.

Lottery generated $940m in profit. Unclaimed prizes for the year totalled $8m and will also return to the state. According to the Lottery, players won nearly $16bn for the year. Thirteen players won prizes worth $1m or more, including a record-breaking $1.3bn Powerball win. The 3,800 lottery retailers across Oregon collectively earned close to $310m in commissions.

Oregon Lottery director Mike Wells said: “Oregonians help support the state programs they care about by playing our games. We continue to celebrate the wins of our players, the retailers who sell our games, and the public programs lifted up by these funds in our communities.”

Earlier this year, Light & Wonder announced that the Oregon Lottery had purchased more than 1,200 additional Video Lottery Terminals (VLT).