FanDuel to sponsor Professional Women’s Hockey League

US.- FanDuel has announced a new deal with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) becoming Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner in the US. FanDuel will stream up to 90 regular season PWHL games and playoffs live on the FanDuel app. It will offer player prop bets, novelty markets and Same Game Parlays.

Dale Hooper, general manager of FanDuel Canada, said: “FanDuel is proud to partner with the PWHL and support the league’s incredible athletes. This partnership is about creating a new era of fan engagement — one that brings hockey closer to fans while helping grow the visibility of women’s professional sports.”

Earlier this year, Caesars Entertainment and the National Hockey League announced a renewal of their partnership. The extension retains Caesars’ status as a Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL while providing Caesars Digital with access to league-owned intellectual property to build and promote NHL-branded games for its online casino platforms in North America, including Caesars Palace Online Casino.