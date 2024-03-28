Wyoming sports betting handle reaches $15.5m in February

the sports betting handle decreased 23.49 per cent from January.

US.- Wyoming’s sports betting handle was $15.5m in February, down 23.49 per cent from January. Revenue was $1.9m, down 26.89 per cent compared to January. DraftKings reported a $8.9m handle and $1.06m in revenue, FanDuel $3.2m and $418,685 and BetMGM $2.6m and $396.425. Caesars Sportsbook registered $711.000 and $69.853.

Wyoming legislators won’t consider online casino bill

Wyoming will not consider the legalisation of online casinos during the current legislative session. In a House vote, representatives rejected taking up igaming legislation 25-36-1. It required at least 42 votes in favour to advance.

Sponsored by representatives Jon Conrad, Robert Davis and others, House Bill 120 would have allowed the state’s Gaming Commission to issue up to five interactive gaming operator permits.