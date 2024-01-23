Fanatics launches in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is the eleventh state for Fanatics Sportsbook and the second for Fanatics Casino.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino in Pennsylvania. It’s the eleventh state for Fanatics Sportsbook and the second for Fanatics Casino.

The will soft launch will last two days under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Fanatics Casino is embedded in the Fanatics Sportsbook app and has roulette, slots, and blackjack.

Last year, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began to acquire the US businesses of PointsBet and plan the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. In Pennsylvania, PointsBet customers’ username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.