Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $229.6m in January

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $229.6m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in January. That’s a decrease of 5.4 per cent compared with December’s $242.5m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $181.9m, the highest to date. The previous high was $181.4m in December 2023. Gross sports betting receipts for January totalled $47.7m.

Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) for January were $183m: $164.2m from igaming and $18.8m from internet sports betting, up 0.5 per cent and 46.5 per cent when compared to December and up 18.7 per cent and 5.4 per cent year-on-year.

The internet sports betting handle was $577.4m, down by 1 per cent from the $583m handle recorded in December. Operators reported submitting $31.3m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $8.5m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $3.6m in payments to governing bodies.

Casinos in Detroit

Detroit’s three casinos generated $94.4m in monthly revenue for January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $93.9m and retail sports betting $500,221. Table games and slot revenue was down by 9.1 per cent when compared to January 2023 and 15.7 per cent from December 2023.