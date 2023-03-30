Ezugi launches its first live game show, Ultimate Roulette, with unique multipliers

Ultimate Roulette presents classic roulette with a live game show host.

Press release.- Ezugi, the live casino solutions provider, today launched its first-ever live game show, Ultimate Roulette, a unique multiplier-filled Roulette entertainment that takes place in a stunning circus-themed environment.

Streamed live from Ezugi’s state-of-the-art studios to players, Ultimate Roulette presents classic Roulette in a fun live game show format set in a circus Big Top, and with a live game show host.

Ultimate Roulette follows regular Roulette rules but with a twist that offers truly entertaining opportunities for players to win big. That’s because in every game round there’s the possibility of 11 of the Straight Up bet numbers on the betting grid being hit with a big multiplier. Some multipliers can even double themselves, from up to 1000x to up to 2000x.

First of all, five Lucky numbers receive random multipliers in the range 50x to 1,000x. Players then have the option to buy up to three extra Lucky numbers each per game round. What’s more, the Lucky numbers can spread to up to three neighbouring numbers on the betting grid, with the new numbers receiving the same multiplier as the original number. Better still, purchased multipliers can double (2x), potentially resulting in one or more multipliers with a value of up to 2,000x.

Fredrik Bjurle, chief product officer at Ezugi, said: “Ultimate Roulette is a momentous launch for Ezugi. It’s not only our first live game show but also a game with incredibly high production values. We are confident that players will be super-excited and entertained by the game’s unique setting and the dynamic multiplier action, which gives them the chance to win up to 2,000 times their bet.”

Bjurle added: “Players will be keeping one eye on where the multipliers are hitting, spreading and potentially doubling in value too, and one eye on where the ball is coming to rest in the wheel. In terms of player engagement and entertainment value, it’s the ultimate online live Roulette gaming experience.”

