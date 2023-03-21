Evolution agrees with British Columbia Lottery Corporation on launching first Mega Ball in North America

Under the agreement, BCLC becomes the first Evolution client in North America to launch Mega Ball from a North American-based Studio.

Press release.- Evolution has announced an agreement with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to launch Mega Ball for players in Canada. The agreement, which sees the introduction of the renowned game to the North American market, is another stage in Evolution and BCLC’s long-lasting partnership.

Under the agreement, BCLC becomes the first Evolution client in North America to launch Mega Ball from a North American-based Studio. This presence of game-style online entertainment from our studio location in Vancouver is a first for the Canadian market.

Mega Ball comes as an addition to BCLC’s vast online game portfolio available across Canada, which includes multiple live table games and the hit Dream Wheeler by Evolution, available via PlayNow.com, Canada’s largest regulated online gambling website operated by BCLC.

Mega Ball is a one-of-a-kind, fast-paced game show, amalgamating a series of exciting features and mechanics. Aired from a vibrant studio and hosted by an enthusiastic live game presenter, the world-class online game show has already become well-known by players for its thrilling entertainment experience outside the North American market.

The launch of Mega Ball builds on Evolution and BCLC’s successful partnership. Since Evolution’s studio began operating in 2018, BCLC launched Canada’s first regulated live casino.

Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer of North America at Evolution, said: “Our partnership with BCLC has continued to grow successfully, and the addition of Mega Ball to its vast portfolio is another milestone in our road of cooperation. Mega Ball is uniquely suited for North American lotteries, and we’re delighted to be providing it to BCLC and look forward to future developments.”

Dan Beebe, chief operating officer at BCLC, said: “We believe the interactive features and exciting mechanics of Mega Ball will be an instant hit among PlayNow.com players. This is another layer of excitement we get to add to PlayNow.com’s portfolio, as we continue our strategic focus to provide players with truly authentic and entertaining online gambling experiences.”

