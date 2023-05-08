Ezugi launches EZ Dealer Roleta Brasileira

This local variant of EZ Dealer Roulette again fuses pre-recorded video clips with superbly animated RNG gameplay.

Press release.- Ezugi has announced the release of its latest EZ Dealer Roulette online game: EZ Dealer Roleta Brasileira in Brazilian Portuguese.

This latest local variant of EZ Dealer Roulette again fuses pre-recorded video clips of a professional live dealer – in this case a native speaker dealer of Brazilian Portuguese – with superbly animated RNG (Random Number Generator) gameplay. The result is a unique online Roulette game that offers a standout attraction for online gaming operators and their players.

EZ Dealer Roulette offers traditional European Roulette with a modern, easy-to-understand user interface and live gameplay statistics.

The aim is for players to predict the numbered slot on which the ball will land after the wheel has been spun and come to rest. In EZ Dealer Roulette an independently certified RNG system chooses the winning number based on a mathematical algorithm.

However, what makes EZ Dealer Roulette stand apart from other RNG Roulette games is that high-quality, pre-recorded video of a live dealer is expertly and seamlessly embedded throughout the gameplay for an authentic live-gaming feel.

Pang Goh, business development director at Ezugi, said: “Latin America is a very important market for Ezugi. Ezugi is fully committed to supporting operators in this very exciting market with innovative localised games and now EZ Dealer Roulette offers operators and players a uniquely different choice. It also offers new flexibility in any jurisdiction where online live dealer games are not permitted.”

He added: “EZ Dealer Roleta Brasileira follows on from the first language variant of this unique new game, EZ Dealer Roulette Thai, which launched at the end of August last year. The reaction from operators and players alike has been extremely positive and further language versions are in the pipeline.”