Ezugi launches Royal Poker and strengthens an already strong poker offering

The new game release from Ezugi moves the company into its next phase by adding unique features and several rules to the standard poker game.

Press release.- Ezugi has today announced the release of Royal Poker. Since becoming part of the Evolution Group in 2018, Ezugi has moved into new geographical markets, and continues to build its reputation as a bold and agile provider.

Royal Poker is an exciting game played against the dealer using standard Poker rules for ranking and comparing hands. The game aims to beat the dealer’s five-card Poker hand by creating a stronger Poker combination. The game is hugely popular in Eastern and Central European markets, offering multiple opportunities during the game for players to make decisions such as: exchanging cards for a stronger hand, buying an additional 6th card, buying the dealer an extra card to help the dealer qualify, or taking out insurance for a strong hand.

The dealer needs a hand that contains at least an Ace+King combination to qualify. If a player has a strong hand, they can help the dealer qualify by buying an additional card. Players can even make a

double Poker combination if the second combination contains at least one card that is not part of the first combination.

Royal Poker is streaming live from our state-of-the-art studio, run by highly trained and engaging dealers.

“While the roots of our new Royal Poker game have come from Eastern Europe, there’s no doubt that this Poker variant is becoming more and more popular across other parts of the world,” says Pang Goh, business development director at Ezugi.

“Players are always on the lookout for something different, and with Royal Poker we wanted to adopt a live casino game based on poker hands, in which a player is playing against the house. This ramps the excitement around the game, encouraging players to experience a new spin on a classic variation.

“The choices that players must make during the game add an additional layer of complexity and challenge. These twists make the game such a joy to play, and we hope that players are going to appreciate the unique experience this game presents.”

Evolution launches Gold Bar Roulette

Evolution has recently launched Gold Bar Roulette, a new addition to its live Roulette family and a game that puts players in control while offering increased entertainment and rewards.

The “putting players in control” element means players can now choose their own lucky numbers instead of multipliers being assigned to random numbers. At the same time, players can take advantage of the potential for massively multiped wins by choosing the size of the multipliers.

In Gold Bar Roulette, every player can win valuable Gold Bars with multipliers during the course of what is an otherwise standard game of Roulette. A random number of Gold Bars can be won when winning on a Straight Up bet. Each Gold Bar is worth 88x and can be used in future game rounds on any Straight Up bet to greatly increase the payout in the event of a win. A player’s won Gold Bars remain available in their account for 180 days.

What’s more, players can choose to stack multiple Gold Bars on a single Straight Up bet spot—and the potential multiplied payouts grow accordingly. Chip bets and Gold Bar bets are kept separate, with the Gold Bars having their own value as well as their 88x multiplier value. This presents many exciting winning possibilities for players.

What also stands out in Gold Bar Roulette is the stunning live game environment. It resembles the most enticing gold bullion vault imaginable, with the suspenseful opening of the vault in every game round playing a key role in determining how many Gold Bars players are able to win in that round.