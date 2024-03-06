Exacta Systems installs 175 terminals at The Brook in New Hampshire

The casino will offer games from manufacturers such as Everi, AGS, Light & Wonder, IGT and IT.

US.- Exacta Systems has completed the installation of 175 Exacta Connect powered terminals at The Brook, in New Hampshire. Thee new terminals feature titles from manufacturers such as Everi, AGS, Light & Wonder, IGT, and IT.

The Brook is a 90,000-square-foot casino in Seabrook, redeveloped by Eureka Casinos. Its newly expanded floor offers 500 gaming machines, simulcast racing seven days a week, casino table games, including blackjack, roulette, and craps. It also offers a Stadium Gaming interactive table game experience, a live poker room and a DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jeff Clifford, vice president of sales and revenue for Exacta Systems, said: “We are thrilled to introduce these incredible games on the Connect System. The Brook is a first-class partner, and we look forward to many years of great success together.”

Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook, added: “As the region’s premier destination casino, The Brook strives to offer players the best, most dynamic, and exciting games. With the addition of Exacta Connect, we now have an even wider selection of game manufacturers and titles, giving guests many more reasons to live free & play at The Brook.”

In August 2023, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) completed its purchase of Exacta Systems for $250m in cash. Exacta operates within the company’s TwinSpires segment and will continue to offer its portfolio of third-party HHR operators in Kentucky, Wyoming, and New Hampshire.

New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $73.3m in January

New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $73.3m in January, down 24.6 per cent from January 2023 ($97.2m) and 7 per cent lower than December 2024 ($78.8m). It was the second consecutive month of handle decline in the state.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery, $62.7m was spent online and $10.6m at retail sportsbooks. DraftKings is the exclusive operator in the state’s online sports betting market.