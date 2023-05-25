Evolution partners with Caesars Digital in Pennsylvania

The partnership will soon deliver access to Evolution’s top-performing online slots from NetEnt and Red Tiger.

The partnership brings innovative live casino content to Tropicana Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Keystone State.

Press release.- Evolution today announced a partnership with Caesars Digital in Pennsylvania. The partnership will soon deliver Evolution’s industry-leading live casino games to Tropicana Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Keystone State along with access to Evolution’s top-performing online slots from NetEnt and Red Tiger.

The live dealer games that will be live-streamed from Evolution’s state-of-the-art studios currently include American and European Roulette, classic and Infinite Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Three Card Poker.

Evolution’s exciting First Person games, which are premium 3D animated RNG (Random Number Generator) versions of Evolution’s live games, are also scheduled to launch later this year on behalf of this partnership.

Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer at Evolution, said: “We are delighted to be helping Caesars Digital expand their reach in Pennsylvania and to be part of this exciting journey. We have been working closely with Caesars for some time and we’re proud to be their live casino provider and to ensure they have the best games at their disposal for their players. We look forward to continuing this relationship and to seeing what new exciting developments come out of this latest expansion.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of iGaming at Caesars Digital, said: “Our partnership with Evolution brings additional cutting-edge games to our platforms that we’re confident our Pennsylvania customers will enjoy. Their extensive array of live dealer and First Person offerings are at the forefront of the industry, giving our customers the opportunity to experience a live casino from the comfort of their home.”

