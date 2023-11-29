Evolution launches Crazy Pachinko

Crazy Pachinko is a unique online slot game featuring Crazy Time’s Pachinko live bonus game.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of Crazy Pachinko, a unique online slot game that includes a live Pachinko bonus round straight out of Crazy Time, Evolution’s incredibly popular hit live game show.

A vibrant and very different addition to the extensive portfolio of slot titles from Evolution Group’s NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming and Nolimit City slot brands, Crazy Pachinko merges the best of the live and slot worlds.

Crazy Pachinko packs numerous dynamic multipliers into multiple stages of fun. There’s a Qualification slot phase, a Top-Up slot phase and, finally, the incredible Pachinko Bonus game, presented by a live game host and featuring guaranteed rewards.

The Pachinko Bonus game showcases the iconic Pachinko wall, where the game host drops the puck, just like in Crazy Time. Other highlights sure to attract both slot players and lovers of Evolution’s all-action live game shows are ‘Sticky Scatter’ symbols for a better chance of qualification, multipliers that accumulate with each game phase, and the potential to receive all ‘Double’ segments on the Pachinko wall.

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, said: “We have been working hard on combining the worlds of live casino and slots and we are trying all sorts of different things. Crazy Pachinko builds on the success of Crazy Coin Flip, which was our first live slot game, and has been wonderfully successful. To make these games we bring our best slot and live casino minds together to offer games that are true to both styles of play. I think the team has done an amazing job with Crazy Pachinko and players will love it.”

Haushalter added: “If you search for Pachinko big wins on YouTube, there are endless videos of players having fun on this Crazy Time bonus game. The love players have for this bonus cannot be underestimated, and to break it out and make it the bonus of a slot game is, I think, just what players are waiting for.”