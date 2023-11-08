Evolution launches Red Door Roulette

Red Door Roulette combines Roulette with the exhilarating bonus game from Crazy Time.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of Red Door Roulette, the ultimate online live game show mash-up that brings together Evolution’s hugely popular, award-winning Lightning Roulette and the exhilarating bonus game from the hit game show Crazy Time.

Red Door Roulette introduces an initial slots round, where a minimum of three and as many as 15 bonus numbers per game round can offer potential passage through the famed Red Door and into the Crazy Time bonus game.

Super-charging the excitement are random multipliers of up to 20x and the potential to multiply the Crazy Time wheel multipliers many times over. If a player has placed a bet on a winning bonus number that appears on the Roulette betting grid, they will participate in the Crazy Time bonus round. It’s here that the iconic 64-segment Crazy Time wheel is revealed. If a multiplier was applied to the bonus number, then all Crazy Time wheel multipliers are multiplied accordingly, allowing for potentially big multiplied wins.

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, said: “At Evolution we changed the game forever when we launched Lightning Roulette. Since then we have been evolving the live casino space with many more live game shows. We’ve seen a lot of players crossover between Roulette and our live game shows and, in the process, learned a whole lot more about game making and what excites today’s players.

“We believe it’s time now for a pure Roulette game show with a bonus round and we are firing the biggest cannon we have–the excitement of the Crazy Time bonus round within a modern take on the traditional Roulette game. Players all over the world know the famous Red Door that leads to the magical world of the Crazy Time bonus, and now they can have it in Roulette.”

Haushalter added: “We view it as our duty to make time-honoured classics like Roulette and Blackjack into games that the next generation and beyond will enjoy playing. Modern players expect bigger pays, more excitement, and more action. Red Door Roulette delivers this on all fronts!”