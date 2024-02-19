Evolution and Betway introduce the first dedicated game show for players in South Africa

Betway XXXtreme Lightning Roulette is now available to players, streaming live from the brand-new dedicated studio.

Press release.- Evolution announced an agreement with Betway, launching the first customized game show for players in South Africa. Betway XXXtreme Lightning Roulette is now available to players, streaming live from the brand-new dedicated studio.

Betway XXXtreme Lightning Roulette offers the most extreme Roulette experience with Chain Lightning Numbers and Double Strike Multipliers. This global-hit game provides an electrifying live dealer experience with more chances to hit a lucky bet spot, boasting up to 2,000x multipliers.

The game is available exclusively for Betway players. This agreement creates a bespoke environment operating 24/7 from Evolution’s state-of-the-art studio, with a premium design and a dedicated team of professional game presenters. In addition, Betway has launched a second dedicated studio that includes player favorites like Roulette, Blackjack, VIP Blackjack and Infinite Blackjack.

Dean Finder, CEO of Evolution Services SA, said: “Evolution is delighted to have launched the first dedicated live game show in South Africa with a valued partner like Betway. Working with the professional Betway team, and considering the quality of the product Evolution provides, I have no doubt in the success of this title and many more dedicated tables in the future!”

See also: Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Livespins

Hailee Cook, casino project manager at Betway South Africa, stated: “We are thrilled to be launching our dedicated Betway studios where, in collaboration with Evolution, we have enriched the suite of our live dealer content. Adding these tables gives our players a more interactive, exciting, and tailored entertainment experience.”