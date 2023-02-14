Sky Betting & Gaming to launch Evolution live casino

This latest deal will see Evolution’s live casino content launch on Sky Betting & Gaming’s brands Sky Vegas, Sky Bet and Sky Bingo.

Press release.- Evolution Group today announced that it has signed an agreement with Sky Betting & Gaming, part of Flutter, for the provision of Evolution’s complete, world-leading live casino service.

Sky Betting & Gaming is the latest Flutter brand to sign with Evolution following what it described at the time as “a landmark deal” to provide live casino to two of their other brands, Paddy Power and Betfair.

This latest deal will see Evolution’s live casino content launch on Sky Betting & Gaming’s brands Sky Vegas, Sky Bet and Sky Bingo. Other Sky Betting & Gaming brands include Soccer Saturday Super 6, Sky Sports Fantasy Football and ITV7, which are the UK’s most popular free-to-play sports games.

The Flutter-owned Sky umbrella gaming brand is already live with Red Tiger online slots games and is soon to re-launch NetEnt online slots too. Both Red Tiger and NetEnt are sister brands of Evolution within the Evolution Group.

Andrew Rushgrove, Gaming MD at Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “We recognise the strong performance of Evolution’s live casino portfolio and also the sheer breadth and variety of content, which is growing all the time. Sky Vegas is proud to be the UK’s most popular online Casino and we see a great opportunity in the Live Casino market. Evolution has some stand-out titles in this space, such as Crazy Time and Lightning Roulette, along with an exciting 2023 roadmap so we’re delighted to be able to put their content in front of our players.”

Gionata La Torre, Evolution’s chief executive officer in Europe, added: “We are honoured to partner with yet another Flutter company, and one with such an impressive line-up of household name gaming brands. Sky Betting & Gaming delivers incredible experiences in sports betting and online gaming to millions of players across the UK. We are very much looking forward to adding to those player experiences with our world-leading live casino.”

See also: Evolution to showcase Funky Time and Extra Chilli Epic Spins live game shows at ICE London 2023