EveryMatrix signs new U.S. content deal with betPARX

Press release.- B2B iGaming provider EveryMatrix has signed a new game content agreement for the U.S. market with betPARX, one of the country’s leading mobile casino and sportsbooks.

After securing market entry in New Jersey, with West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Connecticut also underway, EveryMatrix is delighted to announce a new U.S. deal with betPARX.

EveryMatrix will distribute content from its own game development studios, Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios, via seamless integration with the company’s iGaming Integration Platform, CasinoEngine.

Popular titles include Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks, Armadillo Goes West, Fortune Dragon Queen Exotic Wilds, and the new title Hot Hot Honey out on March 28th and branded games such as The Lioness and John Daly Spin It and Win It.

Erik Nyman, president EveryMatrix Americas, says: “We are excited to announce our new game content agreement with betPARX for the U.S. They are one of the largest mobile casino operators in the northeast and have established a strong online presence over the years.

“We are confident EveryMatrix Games will be appreciated among their players and are excited to go live soon.”

Gil Bushkin, senior director of Interactive Marketing at betPARX, adds: “By partnering with EveryMatrix, betPARX is further solidifying our commitment to providing top-notch iGaming content to our users. We are thrilled to work with such a reputable and innovative provider, and we look forward to offering their exciting games to our growing audience.”

