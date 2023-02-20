Vahe Khalatyan steps up as PartnerMatrix CEO

Vahe has played a crucial role in the development and success of PartnerMatrix in the last eight years.

Press release.- PartnerMatrix, an award-winning affiliate software provider in the iGaming industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Vahe Khalatyan, previously PartnerMatrix chief technical officer, as its new CEO.

Since day one, Vahe has played a crucial role in the development and success of PartnerMatrix in the last eight years, proving to be a key asset and leader within the team.

His appointment follows the recent departure of previous CEO and co-founder Levon Nikoghosyan who left the business to pursue his own personal projects.

Vahe Khalatyan, CEO of PartnerMatrix, said: “I am excited to take on this role and lead PartnerMatrix into the future. I have been with the company since day one and have developed a deep understanding of its operations and the market.

“In 2023 we will continue to lead the way in iGaming affiliate marketing and focus on new tools and updates for affiliate security, providing a bespoke approach to every client.”

Ebbe Groes, CEO of EveryMatrix, added: “Vahe takes over the position with a wealth of knowledge about the company and the industry and has some exciting, innovative ideas he will implement in the months to come.

“This is a significant step, both for Vahe and PartnerMatrix, and I’m delighted he has stepped up. This is fully deserved and I’m confident his efforts, ideas, and skills will continue to bring great success to the company and the group.”

PartnerMatrix was awarded Best Affiliate Software at the EGR B2B Awards 2022, demonstrating its commitment to providing the best solutions in the industry. Under Vahe’s leadership, the company will continue to innovate and provide exceptional services to its clients in the iGaming sector.

