EveryMatrix receives licence to supply online gaming software in Sweden

Press release.- B2B iGaming provider EveryMatrix has been awarded a B2B licence to supply its leading online gaming software and services in the growing Swedish market.

Swedish regulator Spelinspektionen has approved EveryMatrix ahead of a July 1st deadline enforcing mandatory licences for all providers offering services in the regulated market.

The new five-year licence will enable EveryMatrix to offer its world-class modular and API-driven iGaming solutions, content and services within the growing jurisdiction that regulated online gaming and betting in January 2019.

In 2022 the Swedish market was calculated to be worth approximately SEK17.1bn (€1.5bn) in online GGR revenue.

Ebbe Groes, CEO of, EveryMatrix said: “I’m delighted EveryMatrix has become one of the first providers to be licensed in Sweden under new requirements and well ahead of the deadline.

“This will further safeguard brands and their players with regulated products and services and enable us to offer our game-changing technology that is proven to significantly boost player experience and operator revenues.”

“We have identified significant growth opportunities in Sweden, and we are now perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth plans there.”

