EveryMatrix opens new eco-friendly HQ in Bucharest as it announces 1,000th employee

EveryMatrix celebrates 1,000 employees and unveils its new eco-friendly Bucharest HQ, boasting a gym, spa, and electric car charging.

Press release.- EveryMatrix has officially inaugurated its new development hub, located at the heart of Bucharest, Romania, while also reaching a milestone of 1,000 employees.

In collaboration with STRABAG Real Estate, construction on the cutting-edge business hub commenced in 2022 with the building now open, providing the tier-1 igaming supplier’s Bucharest-based team of 400+ staff and growing with a modern, eco-conscious workspace.

EveryMatrix has also surpassed the 1,000-employee mark, just 16 years after it was founded in 2008. The company’s purely organic growth has sky-rocketed in the last four years, with the number of staff increasing by 90 per cent, up from 525 employees in 2020 to 1,000 today. The business announced record profitability in 2023.

The new office is situated near University Square, the city’s focal point with the central location streamlining commute times, making it easily accessible to employees, clients, and partners.

Equipped with a large in-house gym, spa, pool, garden and state-of-the-art amenities across six dedicated floors, as well as free electric car charging points for all staff to encourage switching from fossil-fuelled transport, Arghezi 4 was designed to offer the best working experience and environment, catering to the diverse needs of EveryMatrix’s employees.

The building meets rigorous LEED V4 Gold green certification using sustainable construction practices to minimise environmental and human health risks. Employing building materials and construction methods that are not harmful to the climate and environment, the new office sets a new standard for corporate and environmental responsibility.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “Building our own HQ has been very exciting but has equally involved a great deal of work. This is our first purpose-built office here, so its opening, combined with our 1,000th employee represents a special moment in the company’s 16-year history.

“We are continually investing in the development of the business and its culture for both the well-being of our employees and to futureproof EveryMatrix, and I know from speaking to many of the teams here that it ticks all the boxes for our colleagues’ happiness.”

Marius Iancu, global head of HR, EveryMatrix, added: “This building is not just a new office; it also serves as an important part of our talent acquisition strategy from 2024 onwards. Every one of its elements has been designed to position EveryMatrix as an employer of choice and provide our teams with a work-life experience that goes beyond expectations.”