EveryMatrix awarded Isle of Man licence

There are many benefits associated with an Isle of Man licence.

The licence will further expand EveryMatrix’s jurisdictional reach and enable it to enter new partnerships.

Press release.- B2B iGaming provider EveryMatrix has been awarded an international Isle of Man B2B software licence to supply its leading technology and services to a host of worldwide markets.

The licence, awarded by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, will further expand EveryMatrix’s jurisdictional reach and enable it to enter new partnerships with a wide variety of new operators and third parties.

There are many benefits associated with an Isle of Man licence including its international reputation as a body that upholds the highest regulatory standards.

The new Isle of Man licence comes just weeks after the Swedish regulator Spelinspektionen approved EveryMatrix ahead of a July 1st deadline enforcing mandatory licences for all providers offering services in the regulated market.

Ebbe Groes, CEO, EveryMatrix said: “The Isle of Man is one of iGaming’s most reputable licensing regimes and we are pleased to have been granted a software licence to further accelerate our expansion into new territories.

“EveryMatrix is experiencing record growth across all our core areas of casino, sports and platform and securing licences in both established and emerging regulated jurisdictions is a key part of our future growth plans.”

Nathan Lunt, strategic partnership manager, Digital Isle of Man, said: “We are delighted to welcome EveryMatrix to the Island’s ecosystem. The Isle of Man is home to a collection of successful and diverse eGaming and software businesses and this is a testament to its proposition which offers an experienced regulator and robust, mature licensing regime.

“As home to some of the most influential companies in the industry, the Isle of Man has proven itself to provide unrivalled benefits for eGaming companies seeking a licence, whether they be a start-up, SME or multinational organisation, and at Digital Isle of Man, we are proud to be able to support businesses, such as EveryMatrix, every step of the way.”

