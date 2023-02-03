EvenBet Gaming to showcase next generation of digital poker engagement at ICE London 2023

ICE presents the first opportunity for the provider to exhibit its newly designed crypto poker features.

Expanded team to guide delegates through the recently launched Game Constructor Tool and new crypto features.

Press release.- Leading online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming will unveil the newest upgrades to its unrivalled poker offering at ICE London 20223, which incorporate the latest in technology trends that are designed to increase player interactivity and engagement.

At Stand N1-433, EvenBet’s latest range of top-tier features will be on display for delegates to explore, including the company’s recently launched Game Constructor Tool which has already generated strong interest from operators thanks to its customisation capabilities.

The product enables companies to tailor any of the 30+ existing games on EvenBet’s platform to suit their players’ specific preferences with ease.

By implementing changes to game elements such as the number of participants involved and cards dealt to the table, discarded, or used in combinations, operators can differentiate their offering with modern alternatives to traditional game formats.

ICE presents the first opportunity for the provider to exhibit its newly designed crypto poker features, which include NFT avatars and objects, its web3 poker capabilities, blockchain technology functionality, and additional concepts that are all designed to elevate the overall user experience in-line with modern trends.

EvenBet arrives at the leading betting and gaming trade event with an extended business development team following a series of senior appointments to support its expansion across Europe and Latin America.

This includes Manuel Jimenez, head of sales for LatAm, who can discuss the opportunities for online poker in emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

In addition to its product offering on display at Stand N1-433, EvenBet is hosting an industry-focused quiz that will put attendees’ knowledge to the test, with a variety of prizes on offer for those who top the leaderboard.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “This year’s ICE promises to be one of the busiest yet, and it’s the perfect chance for us to introduce our game-changing set of features and concepts that will drive the future of poker engagement across desktop and mobile devices.

“We’ve received great feedback from operators already who recognise the benefits of our Game Constructor Tool in creating a unique offering. We’re also excited to share details of our newest upgrades, which have been influenced by the latest in tech trends as player behaviour habits evolve.”