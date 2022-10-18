EvenBet Gaming publishes white paper on industry trends and challenges

Poker software provider releases white paper analysing igaming trends.

Press release.- Online poker software developer EvenBet Gaming has published a white paper exploring the opportunities and challenges currently facing the igaming sector.

The report details the sector’s outlook on a range of pivotal matters, including its relationship with cryptocurrency, its approach to emerging markets, and changing regulation, among several others. On top of that, it clearly outlines the differences in approach that operators and vendors take to dealing with these issues.

To pinpoint these challenges and opportunities, as well as the sector’s present attitude towards them, EvenBet spoke to numerous global representatives of vendors, operators, and service providers during September this year.

The resulting anonymised data shines a light on all of these companies’ focuses, their most pressing issues, useful trends and the current state of the online gaming industry. The report will be updated with the new data at the end of the year.

The white paper is the latest complimentary report released by EvenBet, following a free guide the developer made available to the industry detailing the most effective marketing tools and best practices to maximise an online poker operator’s return on investment.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “I’m very excited to release this white paper to the wider industry, and I hope it will generate constructive discussions about what we know to be significant challenges and opportunities in the sector.

“At EvenBet, we’re constantly working to improve both our back-office and customer-facing solutions. Armed with this information, we and our friends across igaming are better placed to take advantage of current trends, which further benefit the end-product for players.”

