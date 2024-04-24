EvenBet Gaming exceeds company expectations with 37% growth in Q1 revenues

The company’s strong performance in Q1 sets itself on a promising trajectory for achieving its ambitious target of 30 per cent annual revenue growth.

The developer reports increasing revenue as it sets ambitious growth targets for the year.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has recorded a strong first quarter of 2024 which saw revenues grow by 37 per cent year-on-year, driven by the launch of new projects and the performance of existing key clients.

The impressive revenue increase has been attributed to the introduction of strategic initiatives within the customer success department at the company.

During the quarter, EvenBet experienced a significant increase in active players globally with a 40 per cent year-on-year rise leading to a total of 42 million players. The company also expanded its global team with 21 new additions, paving the way for further internal growth.

A key highlight within the three-month period saw EvenBet launch Betplay’s new digital poker offering in Colombia. Additionally, the company strengthened its position in Peru with sports betting operators Apuesta Total and Aposta.la, as well as enjoyed further growth of the Argentina-based network LatPoker, powered EvenBet Gaming software.

The developer demonstrated its commitment to innovation and enhancement during Q1 by releasing five new software updates. These updates introduced major features such as the integration of the Pinnacle sportsbook and the addition of Gamzix games to its casino offering. A new tournament lobby design was also introduced, while the integration of Google Analytics 4 functionality into its client software has further improved back-end capabilities.

Other notable achievements included the launch of its latest E-book ‘Core iGaming Trends and Challenges in 2023’ and the company’s largest-ever presence at ICE London in February.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Reflecting on our performance in Q1, we are thrilled to see our strategic initiatives yielding such impressive results.

“The substantial revenue growth, coupled with the extension of our team and upcoming launch into the African market, underscores our continued commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences and solutions, and we will continue to strive for success throughout 2024.”

Looking ahead to Q2, EvenBet Gaming is poised to expand its footprint into several new markets. The company will exhibit in Brazil for the first time at SiGMA Americas (April 23-25), while its senior executive team will be sharing their expertise and insights across a number of industry conferences in Europe, including Next.io Valetta (May 15-16), CasinoBeats Summit (May 21-23), and iGaming Club Conference Malaga (26-27 May).