EvenBet Gaming enhances platform offering with Game Constructor tool

Press release.- Leading online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming, has significantly boosted its platform with the development of a comprehensive game customisation tool, which allows operators to seamlessly differentiate their offering with unique content.

The Game Constructor tool enables operators to tailor any of the 30+ existing games on EvenBet’s platform to suit their players’ specific preferences with ease.

This includes changing elements such as the number of players in a game, the number of cards dealt to the table, discarded, or used in combinations, as well as the lowest and highest cards in the deck and the visibility of discarded cards.

As a result, operators can offer variations on poker that deviate from traditional games but are quickly growing in popularity as players seek out new forms of gaming.

For instance, in Crazy Omaha, players are dealt four cards and can use all five community cards; in Nude Omaha, buried cards are visible to all players; and Omaha 7 Sheer Pre-Flop sees players receive seven cards, five of which need to be discarded post-flop.

As well as these room and table customisation options, operators can use the tool to brand specific games and tournaments, ensuring their offerings are associated with their company’s core values.

Operators can create, test and keep as many custom games as they wish, as well as test potential game formats extensively before releasing them to their player base.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch this new tool. Game Constructor increases an operator’s freedom in creating a unique offering significantly and their ability to stand out not with bonus size, but with creative mechanics that increase engagement and brand value.

“No one understands their player’s preferences better than operators and this tool hands them the ability to act upon that knowledge and deliver the games their players want to play.”

The EvenBet team will be present at Malta’s SiGMA Europe 2022 in Malta, where they will be able to answer any questions on the Game Constructor tool, as well as the platform provider’s extensive product offering.

