Ekaterina Giganova: “EvenBet Gaming is introducing a unique platform tool just before SiGMA”

Ekaterina Giganova, head of PR and Events at EvenBet Gaming, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s attendance at SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- With a new edition of SiGMA Europe just around the corner (November 14-18 in Malta), Ekaterina Giganova, head of PR and Events at EvenBet Gaming, sat down with Focus Gaming News to about the expectations of the world’s leading hub for everything involving the iGaming industry, and the plans of the company for the rest of the year.

EvenBet redesigned its poker apps for iOS earlier this year. How has the redesign been received?

Indeed, this spring EvenBet released newly designed mobile apps for both iOS and Android, and this has become a start for major UI changes in the desktop and web applications as well. The feedback from our customers was as good as expected. We had high expectations that turned out to become a reality.

Before redesigning the applications, we put a lot of effort into the research, the competitors’ product advantages, and the product-focused interviews with our existing and potential partners and clients.

That was the starting point of our redesign, so we had a very clear idea of the result: how to get to the new onboarding and engagement features presentation, better multi-table functionality, and so on.

Today, we are proud of our product, but the improvements continue: in our ever-changing market, “we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. And if you wish to go anywhere you must run twice as fast as that.

The company also gained ISO certification this year. How important do you think it is to meet recognised security standards?

We believe that the future lies in the regulated and self-regulated markets, with the high standards of security adopted by all major players. It’s time for online gambling to lose its stigma as a potentially harmful and addictive activity; it’s not more addictive than Candy Crush Saga or Cats & Soup casual games, but no one puts matching candies in the same league as drinking alcohol.

For this, companies in the markets, operators and vendors should take action to protect their customers and ensure the reliability of their products. We are the developers, and for us, it’s technical excellence and informational security that is now proven by the ISO 27001 certification. In addition to our MGA B2B licence and several RNG certifications, this confirms that we are ready to work in almost any market, no matter how high the responsible gaming standards are.

We’re expecting to hear some exciting news from EvenBet at SiGMA Malta. Can you tell us anything about what we can expect?

We are going to make an official announcement in a few days, but to give a hint: EvenBet Gaming is introducing a unique platform tool that can easily change the whole idea of creating custom card games and provide more possibilities for our customers to stand out. Keep your eye on the news headlines just before SiGMA!

What are you looking forward to most in Malta this November?

As usual, I’m looking forward to having the most intense and quality networking before, during, and after SiGMA. With so many operators and vendors based in Malta and thousands of visitors from everywhere in the world, the Rock is perfect for boosting connections. The exhibition area continues to grow to host more companies, and the conference content is improving year to year. And we can’t wait to show how our poker platform has changed in the year since SiGMA 2021, so don’t forget to pass by our stand ST17.

