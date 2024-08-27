Diversity issues in igaming according to EvenBet Gaming’s HR Director

Daria Fot, HR director at EvenBet Gaming highlights persistent gender, age, and cultural diversity challenges in hiring and offers solutions to create a more inclusive workplace in the igaming industry.

Opinion.- igaming sector is rapidly evolving, and so are the hiring processes, arousing several issues that stand before companies.

Being aware of trends and issues in the HR sector is crucial for any employer, in this article Daria Fot, HR director at EvenBet Gaming focuses on gender, age and cultural aspects, they’re still burning in 2024.

Gender aspect in igaming: employment facts and figures

Although gender equality is already here and concerns all of us in any life aspect, women are not quite present in the igaming sector and many stats prove it.

Women are underrepresented in the igaming industry, particularly in senior and C-level roles. The All-In Diversity Project’s All-Index report highlights the gender gap at different levels within the industry.

Gender equality is relatively even at entry levels, it’s about a 48 per cent -52 per cent difference between female and male employees respectively but the gap widens at lower management levels and is most pronounced in C-level and CEO roles. Additionally, women are paid less than men in almost every salary band, indicating unconscious bias in pay.

Facts that highlight that inequality in gambling employment exists:

According to the latest All-In Diversity report, the number of female executives is only 29 per cent, while the percentage of male C-level executives is 71 per cent.

The overall percentage of women workers in the igaming industry is around 27 per cent.

Only 20 per cent of senior management positions in the sector are held by women.

Speaking about tech workers in igaming, in the UK there were only 14 per cent of women.

These are just a few evident facts that prove the need for expanding gender diversification in the igaming sector.

For this reason, Evenbet has made a list of things that will help to make your team more diverse in terms of gender and attract more female workers.

Ways to eliminate the gender gap in the igaming workplace:

Put women in leadership roles if they show the necessary capacities. It will demonstrate a commitment to gender equality, healthy unbiases competition in the company, and help attract talented female candidates.

Offer equal pay opportunities and transparent compensation packages. It is essential for retaining female employees.

Provide structured paths for career growth, such as mentorship programs. These actions can help women rise through the ranks and take on leadership positions.

Share success stories of women within the company. Reports have shown that women consider diversity in the leadership team, the presence of positive role models, and public sharing of progress on diversity when considering potential employers.

Offer generous paternity leave (or simply paternity leave, if it is not yet introduced by the local laws). It can promote gender equality and women’s economic empowerment. By providing men with the opportunity to take on more responsibility after the birth of a child, women gain greater control over balancing their career and family, reducing potential career obstacles.

In conclusion, it’s vital to take proactive steps to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace. This includes putting women in leadership roles, offering equal pay opportunities, providing structured paths for career growth, and sharing stories of women succeeding in the company.

Age gap for igaming companies: 5 ways to eliminate

The issue of ageism and the overall age gap is not as big as the gender-based challenge, though it does exist on a decent level.

Older generations may have the prejudice of working for igaming companies, while youngsters do prevail in the industry. Many startups and tech companies within the sector prioritise hiring young talent with relevant skills and experience in areas such as technology, marketing, and customer service.

However, there is also a growing recognition of the value of experienced professionals in the industry, particularly in leadership and strategic roles, so more igaming companies are looking for ways to hire and retain teams of diverse ages.

It’s also crucial to note that we live in the era of the silver economy, when the amount of experienced and young professionals is changing, so choosing employees with deeper expertise can be interesting for many companies, taking into account the competition for qualified specialists and their salaries.

Though, unfortunately, as of now, in the EU gaming industry the percentage of people at the age of 45 and older is only 7 per cent of people.

5 tips to encourage age diversity in the igaming workforce:

Encourage open communication and collaboration among employees of all ages. Create a workplace culture where individuals feel valued and respected regardless of their age.

Implement mentorship programs across generations. Pair younger employees with more experienced professionals for mentorship and knowledge sharing. This can help bridge the gap between different age groups and facilitate learning and growth for all involved.

Provide free learning opportunities for employees. Offer training programs, workshops, and seminars that cater to employees at different stages of their careers. Encourage ongoing professional development to ensure that individuals of all ages have access to opportunities for growth.

Don’t neglect team-building activities. Organize team-building events and social activities that bring employees together in a relaxed and informal setting. This can help foster relationships across age groups and promote a friendly attitude within the workforce.

Overcoming cultural diversity for gambling employees

Creating culturally diverse teams is a must in the igaming industry, not only for the fact that such teams are productive and have a more differentiated view on the companies’ processes, but also for the fact that working in such a friendly environment creates higher employee retention and satisfaction.

EvenBet Gaming’s employees are based in 17 countries in Europe, Asia, South and North America and come from extremely various backgrounds. Adopting ethical cross-cultural communication practices is one of our priorities, as well as establishing the work-life balance rules when processes involve offices in different time zones.

To get a full picture of the current culturally diverse state of the igaming sector, let’s look at the figures:

Approximately three-quarters of igaming companies have implemented a diversity and inclusion plan.

Roughly one-third of employees in the global igaming field have encountered discrimination or bias.

A vast majority of igaming firms, around 80 per cent, prioritise Culture and Diversity in their hiring practices.

Out of 96 igaming companies surveyed globally, nearly 29 per cent noted a heightened emphasis on diversity and inclusion within their organizations.

As you can see, most companies realise the need for diversity and implement measures to boost it and pay attention to the aspect.

However, the situation is not ideal and requires more efforts from igaming companies to improve the environment for the better.

Hints to improve cultural diversity for your igaming company:

Conduct regular diversity audits . Review your company’s diversity metrics, such as representation, retention rates, and promotion rates, to identify areas for improvement and track progress over time.

. Review your company’s diversity metrics, such as representation, retention rates, and promotion rates, to identify areas for improvement and track progress over time. Encourage diversity in leadership roles . It’s crucial to ensure that leadership positions are accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds.

. It’s crucial to ensure that leadership positions are accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds. Celebrate diversity and cultural events . Organize events and initiatives that celebrate different cultures, traditions, and identities within the workplace. At EvenBet, we always support the employees’ initiative to integrate national traditions and share their cultural experiences within the culture of the company. This can help foster a sense of belonging and create a more inclusive environment for all employees.

. Organize events and initiatives that celebrate different cultures, traditions, and identities within the workplace. At EvenBet, we always support the employees’ initiative to integrate national traditions and share their cultural experiences within the culture of the company. This can help foster a sense of belonging and create a more inclusive environment for all employees. Listen to feedback. Encourage employees to provide feedback on their experiences with diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Actively listen to their concerns and suggestions for improvement, and take appropriate action to address any issues that arise.

Conclusion

All the HR issues mentioned in the article are really burning and require revision for all the igaming companies that value their employees and want to hire more talented and diverse professionals.

We hope that the insights provided in the article will be useful for most of HR specialists and help to face and overcome the challenges while improving the existing environment.