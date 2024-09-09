European Casino Association confirms venue and theme for annual Industry Forum

The event takes place in November.

Belgium.- The European Casino Association (ECA) has confirmed the venue and theme for the ECA Industry Forum 2024. The annual event will take place at Perla Resort & Entertainment in Nova Gorica, Slovenia. Part of Hit Group, the venue is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The event will take place November 11-12 with the topic: Future-Forward: AI and Innovation in Casinos. Industry delegates will cover a broad spectrum of European casino gaming, focusing on both land-based casino and online casino gaming. There will also be influential speakers from outside the sphere of gaming giving thoughts, opinions and advice on the pressing issues facing European casinos.

Tiina Siltanen, senior vice-chair of the European Casino Association, said: ”The ECA Industry Forum is a strategic event that brings together representatives from land-based casinos to discuss industry trends and developments. This year’s agenda, AI and Innovation, is especially exciting, and guarantees a future-forward approach. We are thrilled to take the Industry Forum to Slovenia and show our support to Hit Group’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Sandi Brataševec, president of the Hit Company Management Board, said: “For the Hit Group, hosting the ECA Industry Forum constitutes a significant endorsement of our business mission. We are excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary with leading European casino industry experts. At the Hit Universe of Fun gaming and entertainment centres, we are eager to showcase our hospitality, engaging and fun experiences, and the opportunity to explore the charm of Nova Gorica, the European Cross-Border Capital of Culture.”

The ECA Casino Industry Forum is an invitation-only event for representatives of ECA member casinos, partners, supporters and friends of the association. The ECA said it aims to “foster an environment of trust and collaboration that drives innovation and shapes the industry’s trajectory. This approach allows the Forum to maintain its status as the premier gathering for Europe’s casino elite, offering a unique blend of strategic foresight, peer-to-peer learning, and exclusive access to the latest trends and technologies shaping the sector”.

In June, the European Casino Association held the ECA European Dealer Championship 2024 at Holland Casino Venlo in the Netherlands. It was a return to the Netherlands after eight years. Holland Casino Venlo is the Dutch state-controlled land-based casino chain’s newest venue, having opened in July 2022.