Rising player engagement: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator case study

SOFTSWISS has unveiled the results of a recent jackpot campaign launched for one of its clients.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a versatile solution designed to enhance player engagement in online casinos, has unveiled the results of a recent jackpot campaign launched for one of its clients. According to the case study, the average number of active players surged by 40 per cent within just one month of the campaign’s launch.

To assess the impact of jackpot campaigns on key casino metrics and gauge their effectiveness, the team behind the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator analysed the data derived from their esteemed client, LevelUp. Established in 2020 and licensed in Curacao, this online casino has already garnered a highly loyal audience spanning Europe, Canada, and Oceania.

Boasting a collection of over 7,000 games, the operator consistently offers diverse bonuses and rewards to its players. Introducing the Mystery Progressive Jackpot to LevelUp’s offerings marked a pivotal moment for elevating player loyalty and enhancing key casino metrics.

When comparing the figures prior to the launch of the jackpot campaign with the figures from one month later, a noticeable upward trend was observed across all major metrics. In addition to the 40 per cent surge in Average Active Players, the monthly Average Bet Count also witnessed a 30 per cent upswing.

Furthermore, the LevelUp team observed heightened player engagement after reward wins. The LevelUp team shared: “One of the players who hit the biggest jackpot during the campaign subsequently redeposited the amount won. This signifies genuine player interest and loyalty as they return to our casino to try their luck in jackpot games.”

Besides the metrics mentioned, the experts have also measured the Average Turnover, Average Real Players, Average Deposit & Bet, as well as a range of other indicators. All these measurements collectively illustrate the efficacy of the jackpot campaigns orchestrated by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator. More detailed insights are provided in the case study.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, remains fervently enthusiastic about the launched promotional campaign. He notes: “Placing our clients’ success at the forefront, we transcend conventional solutions and provide a versatile service, expertise, and support throughout every stage of a jackpot campaign. The LevelUp case study demonstrates that remarkable results can be achieved within a mere month of launch – an outcome facilitated by the collaborative partnership between our team and the client.”

The LevelUp team shares: “We are keen to deliver the best offers to our players and provide access to the widest range of opportunities available in the market. The integration with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator marked a significant stride forward, expertly addressing the escalating desire among players for engaging incentives.

“The integration process was seamless and expeditious, yielding tangible results swiftly, as evidenced by the rising key metrics. We extend our gratitude to the SOFTSWISS team for their consummate professionalism!”

The Jackpot Aggregator is preparing to take its place at the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, where it will be showcased alongside other innovative SOFTSWISS products. At stand CG58, operators will have a unique opportunity to explore the multifaceted attributes of jackpots.