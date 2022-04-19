Esports Technologies partners with Incentive Games

Incentive will provide customised free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.

US.- Esports Technologies has announced a software license and service deal between its subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies and Incentive Games, a developer of free-to-play sports games and casino games.

Incentive will build customised free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands. The first free-to-play game will be created using Counter Strike: Global Offensive wagering markets. The firm plans to later expand to Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant.

Michael Barden, director of loyalty and retention at Esports Technologies, added: “In Incentive Games, we have a recognized developer with a track record of building free-to-play games across all wagering verticals to actively engage and retain players.

“We have immediate access to Incentive’s library of game mechanics we can apply to the esports vertical, and we will be jointly developing custom free-to-play games that are authentic to our rapidly evolving gamer audience.”

John Gordon, CEO of Incentive Games, said: “This is a flagship moment for us and also for Esports Technologies. We have chosen what we feel is the best esports focused company for us to enter the vertical. We are taking what we have learned with traditional sports and casino free-to-play games and adapted new products specifically for esports.

“Our algorithms and data models will help us evolve these games through data-driven design, which will allow Esports Technologies to continue its vision to be the leader in esports wagering.”

In February, Incentive Games signed a partnership with FanDuel Group. Incentive Games will offer a custom-made daily free game in US states where FanDuel operates online casino to encourage acquisition, retention, and reactivation.

