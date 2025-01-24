BGaming reveals its latest title: Hot Chilli Bells

BGaming’s latest release design channels the spirit of old-school fruit machines.

Press release.- BGaming invites players to discover the all-new Hot Chilli Bells slot. The game combines the best-performing features of previous hits like the Wild from the Elvis Frog Series, the Expanding Wild from Fruit Million, and the ability to choose the pay lines from the popular Burning Chilli X slot.

With Hot Chilli Bells, players experience the nostalgia of classic fruit machines with a contemporary twist. Set against a fiery backdrop, the game unfolds on a simple 5×4 grid that first asks players to select their preferred number of pay lines: 20, 40, 60, 80, or 100. The emphasis here is on simplicity, with the game having a basic design that is easy for new players to pick up on and play.

The slot has been meticulously designed to trigger a nostalgic feeling among players, with the symbols on the reels replicating those found in classic fruit machines. Roaring flames fill the background while an upbeat, high-energy tune fills the soundscape as the reels spin.

While the Hot Chilli Bells design channels the spirit of old-school fruit machines, it also introduces modern features and gameplay to elevate the fun. For example, the wild chilli symbols can expand to fill the reel when they land, adding plenty of spice to this winning formula.

In the base game, Chilli symbols are not the only ones that fire up the action. Landing six or more bell symbols will trigger the Hold & Win Bonus game.

In this exciting round, players are awarded three respins, and the spin count refreshes each time a new bell symbol appears on the grid. At the beginning of the round, three multipliers ranging from x2 to x15 are randomly generated and placed onto the playing field. When a bell symbol lands in one of these spots, the corresponding multiplier is activated, boosting the winning potential.

In addition, a progress bar tracks the number of bell symbols collected throughout the round. Once players gather 15, their winnings are automatically doubled. If they hit 20, their wins are tripled. At the end of the round, all wins are calculated and paid out.

If you can’t wait to get into the Bonus round, it is only a click away thanks to the Bonus Buy option. All this action is wonderfully complemented by medium volatility, an impressive RTP of 97%, and the chance to land wins of up to 5,000x the stake!

Alex Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “Classic, fruit-machine-inspired slot games are always going to be a hit with players, and we wanted to put a fresh spin on the genre. With Hot Chilli Bells, we have taken several elements that have been popular in previous titles and brought them all together.

“Simple gameplay features, medium volatility, and a high RTP are highly sought-after combinations that we believe work perfectly with the game’s nostalgic design and big winning potential.”