Detroit casinos report $94.4m in revenue for January

Table games and slots generated $93.9m and retail sports betting $500,221.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $94.4m in monthly revenue for January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $93.9m and retail sports betting $500,221.

Table games and slot revenue was down by 9.1 per cent when compared to January 2023 and 15.7 per cent from December 2023. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.

MGM reported a 11 per cent decrease year-on-year with $44.6m in gaming revenue. MotorCity’s revenue decreased 10 per cent to $27.1m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $27.1m.

See also: Michigan Gaming Control Board adopts problem gambling helpline

The three Detroit casinos paid $7.6m in gaming taxes to the state of Michigan and $11.2m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit.

The sports betting handle was $24.2m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) in were up by $389,197 when compared to the same month last year. Compared to December 2023, they were down by $4.3m.