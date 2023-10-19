Penn and ESPN unveil ESPN Bet branding

The mobile sports betting platform will launch in November.

US.- Penn Entertainment and Disney’s ESPN have unveiled the branding for their mobile sports betting platform, ESPN Bet. The platform will launch in November.

ESPN Bet will feature a “custom content identity” across the ESPN ecosystem, including in-app, digital, social and programming. The primary logo features the words ESPN Bet, with Bet in mint green, which is apparently “welcoming, inclusive, unexpected, and fun”.

“The mint color is a twist on the traditional ESPN colorways, but one we think complements the overall portfolio well,” Chin Wang, vice president of visual storytelling for ESPN Creative Studio said.

“ESPN Red is a strong, standard-bearer; ESPN+ Gold is premium storytelling, exclusive; and now we have ESPN Bet Mint, which is fun and innovative – two traits we expect to come through when fans experience the new sportsbook.”

Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year, multi-million dollar sports betting partnership in August. ESPN Bet will replace Penn Entertainment’s current sportsbook in the 16 betting states where Penn is licensed. It will be the exclusive ESPN sportsbook, and Penn Entertainment will receive odds attribution and promotional services.

Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, said when announcing the deal: “Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products. The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN. Penn Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN Bet.”