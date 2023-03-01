Epic Risk Management renews partnership with NFLPA

The deal will include educational programmes on responsible gaming for all members of the National Football League Players Association.

US.- The gambling harm prevention consultancy Epic Risk Management has renewed its partnership with the National Football League Players Association’s (NFLPA) Professional Athletes Foundation. Epic Risk Management has provided football league members with virtual educational programmes since July 2020.

The deal will introduce workshops, seminars, events, and projects on responsible gaming. The new content will be available to all members of the NFLPA.

John Millington, senior director at Epic Risk Management, said: “We are delighted, with the support of the Entain Foundation US, to continue working with the NFLPA PAF in supporting their proactive and holistic approach to prioritizing the welfare of the person behind the player.

“As the prevalence of sports wagering continues to increase across the USA – as highlighted by a new projected record $16bn wagered by 50 million Americans on February’s Super Bowl – the need for pioneering and preventative approaches to raise awareness and minimize the risks of gambling harm also increases.”

Caryl Banks, senior Professional Athletes Foundation (PAF) manager at NFLPA, added: “Helping our members by educating them on the potential risks of issues such as problem gambling is a vital part of the work we do for our membership.

“Since being the first Players’ Association in the US to partner with Epic Risk Management, we have been positively reassured by how well we have collaborated to raise awareness around the issue of problem gambling to a statistically more vulnerable demographic.”

Last year, EPIC Risk Management partnered with the UCFB’s Global Institute of Sport (GIS) to investigate the impact of gambling harms on sports development. It became an official partner of the UCFB’s masters degree program for professional sports management.

The two bodies involved international industry leaders to explore the current challenges, opportunities and threats and to generate research to support the sports industry and minimise the risks of gambling addiction.