EPIC Risk Management to work with UCFB degree programme

EPIC said it would bring in global experts to generate new research.

UK.- The British gambling harm prevention consultancy EPIC Risk Management has announced a partnership with the UCFB’s Global Institute of Sport (GIS) to investigate the impact of gambling harms on sports development. It will become an official partner of the UCFB’s masters degree program for professional sports management.

The two bodies plan to involve international industry leaders to explore the current challenges, opportunities and threats and to generate research to support the sports industry and minimise the risks of gambling addiction.

John Millington, senior director at EPIC Risk Management, said: “Problem gambling can affect any individual from any walk of life, but several academic studies have reached the same finding that athletes are up to four times more likely to suffer its consequences.

“We are also looking forward to offering the students at UCFB and GIS insight and support on these risks, to help them as individuals as well as in their professional careers.”

EPIC was founded in 2013 and now offers educational programmes, including staff training for gambling operators, in 27 national jurisdictions.

GIS president Sharona Friedman said: “At UCFB and GIS, we aspire to both learn from and support the industry to make informed decisions on how to address any challenges that present themselves.

“With the help of EPIC Risk Management, we want to be part of the solution to mitigating the risks of problem gambling by gathering research, engaging with industry leaders and providing recommendations for good practice.

“We’re also pleased to have been unveiled as EPIC’s official education partner; this arrangement will include EPIC offering our students advice on the risks that gambling can present and how to mitigate against potential pitfalls. We’re excited to grow our close relationship with EPIC and make a positive difference within the industry together.”

Earlier this year, EPIC called for the UK to introduce regulations for loot boxes. The devices have often been criticised for introducing gambling to video games, but regulators have been unsure of how to respond, although Belgium and the Netherlands have already introduced regulations.

EPIC is one of several bodies to have criticised the UK government’s decision not to legislate on the mechanic. It says the sale of loot boxes to under 18s should be banned and that parents and guardians need education to give them a better understanding of the devices. EPIC also identified the rise of cryptocurrency and NFT trading as potential areas of risk for young people.