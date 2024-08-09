Entain’s Sportingbet sues Sportingwin in ongoing trademark dispute

Sportingbet wants Sportingwin to cease operating under its current domain

Malta.- Entain’s Sportingbet has filed a case with Malta’s Civil Court demanding that the Bulgarian online betting operator Sportingwin stop operating under a brand that it claims infringes on its trademark. Sportingbet registered an EU trademark in 2017 while Sportingwin trademarked its name in 2020.

The brands operate in different markets, but Entain lodged a complaint last year in the Czech Republic, claiming that Sportingwin was “visually identical” to its own trademarks. Entain lost the case, but now it’s trying again in Malta.

Entain says that it wants to protect its brand from being “overshadowed and prejudiced”, according to the lawsuit. However, the court has lifted its initial approval of Entain’s request. Sportingwin has lodged a complaint asking for compensation as a result of the interim measure. The case is scheduled for October.

Entain’s Sportingbet is one of six operators to have applied for online gambling licences in Brazil ahead of the opening of the regulated market, which is expected in January 2025.