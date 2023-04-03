Entain says digital transformation of retail betting shops on track

The gambling operator has launched its 100th “Digi-Hub”.

UK.- The FTSE 100-listed gambling group Entain has reported that its plans to “digitalise” its retail betting shops is on schedule. It’s launched its 100th Digi-Hub in Muirhouse, Scotland, as part of its initiative to make over Ladbrokes and Coral shops as “digital first spaces”.

Digi-Hubs are fitted with more digital touch points, sports betting and gaming terminals, and interactive displays that aim to provide more dynamic content and experiences for customers. The first opened in 2019, and since then the group has been rolling out the format with the aim to have 200 Digi-Hubs by the end of 2024.

Entain says that the Digi-Hubs’ modernised, relaxed atmosphere is attracting a new generation of customers to high street betting shops. It says that more online-first customers, who are typically more diverse than traditional betting customers, are coming into betting shops for the first time.

It says the existing hubs have seen one million gaming sessions and have taken 10 million sports bets.

Will Thorp, Entain’s strategy director for UK Retail, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our 100th Digi-Hub. We’re passionate about creating connected, digital experiences in our shops to continue distinguishing ourselves as the market leader. Entain sits at the very heart of a fast-paced, ever-evolving world of entertainment, and to continue providing positive player experiences, it’s crucial that we continue to innovate and excite our customers. Digi-Hubs help us do just that and have been a huge hit.”

Entain 2022 results

The milestone moment for Digi-Hubs comes as UK retail continues its resurgence after the lockdowns of the pandemic. In 2022, Entain reported UK retail net gaming revenue was up by 56 per cent, driven by an improved customer offer through more digital touch points in shops.

Entain reported revenue of £4.3bn for 2022, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Underlying earnings rose by 13 per cent to £993m, coming in towards the top of its guidance range. Online revenue was down slightly despite a 7 per cent rise in active customers, but retail revenue rose by 66 per cent as operations bounced back following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Challenges came in the form of the company’s exit from the Netherlands (it’s since returned through its acquisition of BetCity in January), late reentry into the German market, a £17m penalty from the British Gambling Commission and affordability checks, which it calculates lost it £100m.