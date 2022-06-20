Entain names Rahul Welde as new non-executive director

The Unilever executive will join Entain’s board from July 1.

UK.- The FTSE100-listed gaming operator Entain has announced that Rahul Welde will join its board as a non-executive director from July 1. He will serve on the group’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

Welde has spent 30 years at consumer giant Unilever, most recently as executive vice president of global digital transformation and digital business. He previously served as vice president of media, executive assistant to the chairman and business manager for its popular foods division.

Entain chairman Barry Gibson said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Entain. Rahul brings with him exceptional knowledge of customer experience excellence, ecommerce and digital transformation.

“I am confident that his skills and expertise will further enhance the board’s ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy.”

Entain snaps up the Netherlands’ BetCity

Last week, Entain announced an agreement to buy the Dutch online sports betting and gaming operator BetEnt from Sports Entertainment Media. Entain will pay an initial €300m in cash on completion, followed by a deferred contingent consideration of up to €550m for the operator, which trades as BetCity.

The UK company’s acquisition of BetEnt will grant it a presence in the newly regulated market. Its own existing Bwin and Party brands are still awaiting approval for a licence since the KSA has requested additional documentation.

BetEnt was one of the initial ten online gaming operators to gain a licence from the KSA in time to launch when the regulated market opened. Entain said that BetCity’s offer in the Netherlands would complement that of Bwin and Party once they obtain their licences.