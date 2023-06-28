Entain Foundation US to fund Epic Risk Management MLSPA programme

The firms have announced a three-year partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association.

US.- Entain Foundation US and Epic Risk Management have announced a three-year partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA). They will provide gambling awareness educational programmes and advisory resources to the association’s members.

Epic will deliver gambling harm prevention education and awareness workshops and provide prevention resources, advisory resources and content to the entire MLSPA membership. Entain Foundation US will pay the bill.

Ben McGregor, director of sports partnerships at Epic Risk Management, said: “We are looking forward to working with the MLSPA and its membership in delivering this national program to provide crucial education and advice regarding the ever-growing relationship between wagering and professional sports in the U.S.

“The players, staff and MLS, in general, have a global reach and will therefore be subject to considerable sports wagering attention around the world. This program is intended to provide MLSPA members with informed understanding to minimize the risk of sporting integrity issues that can arise from gambling activities, as well as utilizing our considerable lived experience from facilitators who have elite sports backgrounds, who can also advise on the effects that gambling-related harm can have on an individual’s performance and welfare.

“This is an important new step in our relationship with the Major Leagues in the U.S. and we’re delighted to extend upon our existing soccer partnerships around the world by working with the MLSPA, leading players and teams from the MLS.”

MLSPA COO Dan Jones added: “This partnership with EPIC Risk Management and Entain Foundation U.S will enhance our ability to educate and equip our player pool as the presence and inherent risks of sports betting continue to evolve and permeate players’ lives. We look forward to working alongside them to ensure players have access to crucial education, resources and support.”

Entain Foundation US has signed a 3-year agreement with the National Hockey League Alumni Association (NHLAA) becoming its Official Responsible Gaming Partner. The Foundation will make its responsible gambling education programmes available to NHLAA members and develop a programme with the NHLAA and Wager Score.