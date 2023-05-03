Entain Foundation US becomes NHLAA responsible gaming partner

Entain Foundation US has signed a three-year agreement with the National Hockey League Alumni Association.

US.- The National Hockey League Alumni Association (NHLAA) has signed a 3-year agreement making Entain Foundation US its Official Responsible Gaming Partner. The Foundation will make its responsible gambling education programmes available to NHLAA members and develop a programme with the NHLAA and Wager Score.

Entain Foundation US and Wager Score recently co-launched a pilot programme for gambling affordability checks in Ontario.

Glenn Healy, president & executive director of the NHL Alumni Association, said: “The NHLAA is proud to be entering this new partnership with Entain Foundation and our team is aligned with their vision of promoting responsible gaming research and education tools to sports fans. We look forward to using the collective voice of our NHL Alumni members, each of which has paved the way for the game we love today, to champion safe gambling practices for all.”

Martin Lycka, Entain’s senior vice president for American Regulatory Affairs and responsible gambling and trustee of Entain Foundation U.S., added: “Entain Foundation U.S. is proud to support the NHL Alumni Association and its members. As sports betting continues to grow in popularity throughout North America, it is crucial that we expand our educational efforts. This new partnership reflects this importance and will ensure that NHL Alumni and fans can gain access to impactful, educational programs on how to avoid gambling harm.”

In 2022, the Entain Foundation US launched the second edition of its Gamble Responsibly America app, an educational app focused on responsible gambling. The app offers tools and assistance for safe play in different languages and it is available for free in the App Store and Google Play Store.