English FA issues suspended ban against Harry Toffolo for betting offences

Toffolo played on loan at various clubs at the time of the breaches.

The Nottingham Forest defender admitted to 375 breaches of FA betting rules.

UK.- Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has received a suspended five-month ban from football after admitting to 375 breaches of English Football Association (FA) betting rules. He has also been issued a £20,956 fine.

The FA charged Toffolo in July for allegedly placing bets on football matches between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. He was given until July 19 to respond.

Toffolo has only played once for the Premier League’s Nottingham Forrest this season so far. At the time of the breaches, he was played on loan from Norwich City at Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United, all of which are in lower leagues.

Under FA Rule E8, players, match officials or coaches must not bet, either directly or indirectly, on any matters related to football anywhere in the world. Toffolo’s ban has been suspended until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The latest ruling comes after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was banned for eight months earlier this year for breaching FA rules on betting. The ban was reduced from 11 months after Tony was diagnosed with a gambling addiction. Last month it was reported that Lucas Paqueta was being investigated for potential breaches of betting rules.