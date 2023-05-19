English FA bans Ivan Toney for betting breach

The regulatory commission has yet to publish its full report.

The Brentford striker has been handed an eight-month ban.

UK.- The English Football Association (FA) has taken the decision to ban Brentford striker Ivan Toney for eight months over a breach of its betting rules. The ban takes immediate effect and will run until January 16.

Toney will not be allowed to train with his club until the last four months of the ban and has also been fined £50,000 and warned regarding future conduct.

Toney, who played for England on one occasion, was initially charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8. These were alleged to have taken place between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021. The FA withdrew 30 of the charges, and Toney admitted the 232 that remained.

Under rule E8, players, match officials and coaches are prohibited from betting directly or indirectly on any matter connected to football anywhere in the world.

Toney had communicated on social media that he was assisting the FA with an investigation. The FA said that the Independent Regulatory Commission, which ruled on the sanctions, will publish written reasoning. Toney said he would wait for this before making further comment.

He said: “I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months. I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time.

“I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season.”

Brentford FC also said it would wait to review the report before taking further action. It said: “Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent regulatory commission. We will review them before considering our next steps.”

