English FA investigates Lucas Paqueta over potential breaches of betting rules

Manchester City has reportedly dropped its interest in the West Ham player.

UK.- The British media has revealed that West Ham player Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the English Football Association for potential breaches of betting rules. The news emerged amid reports that Manchester City had withdrawn its interest in buying the Brazilian player for £70m due to “confidential” issues.

Details of the investigation have not been made public, but it’s been reported that it relates to bets on yellow cards in Brazil. The Mail has reported that sources close to Paqueta say he denies placing bets. West Ham bought Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record price of £51m last year.

The investigation comes three months after the FA suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney for eight months over a breach of its betting rules. The ban will run until January 16. Toney’s ban was reduced from 11 to eight months after he was diagnosed with gambling addiction.

Toney cannot train with his club until the last four months of the ban. He was also been fined £50,000 and warned regarding future conduct. Toney, who played for England on one occasion, was initially charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8. These were alleged to have taken place between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021. The FA withdrew 30 of the charges, and Toney admitted the 232 that remained.

Under rule E8, players, match officials and coaches are prohibited from betting directly or indirectly on any matter connected to football anywhere in the world.