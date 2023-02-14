Endorphina teams up with Kaizen Gaming

Endorphina keeps expanding its games into new jurisdictions with Kaizen Gaming.

Press release.- Endorphina, a B2B online slot game provider, just established its new partnership with Kaizen Gaming, a GameTech company based in Greece. Endorphina can continue to expand its games into new jurisdictions with Kaizen Gaming.

Zdenek Llosa, Endorphina’s sales manager, shares a few words on the new partnership: “It’s no surprise that we’ve recently celebrated our 10th anniversary as a company at multiple networking events but Kaizen Gaming has also established 10 years in the industry.”

“This makes our new partnership even more special. We’re very pleased to announce one of our most important partnerships of the year with the prominent gaming company Kaizen Gaming. Our partnership will kick off with Betano in Brazil, followed by our exclusive content in Portugal and progressively across all their markets. We are very pleased to start working together and greatly looking forward to it.”

Dimokratis Papadimos, RNG Casino Manager for Kaizen Gaming Group, quoted: “Our partnership with Endorphina highlights our commitment to continually enrich our range of products across platforms to satisfy the needs and preferences of all our customers.”

“We are very impressed with the innovative casino games that Endorphina offers and we are looking forward to our customers experiencing all the latest additions to our portfolio. We are thrilled to launch our collaboration with a such well-established company and we look forward to a long and successful partnership”