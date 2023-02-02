Endorphina partners with Casino777.nl and enters the Dutch market

This marks a strong beginning for Endorphina in the new year.

Dutch players can now try some of Endorphina’s iconic games.

Press release.- Endorphina, the rising star when it comes to online slot development, has just partnered with the renowned Dutch online casino operator Casino 777.nl. This marks a strong beginning for Endorphina in the new year as they can enter this new market within the Netherlands. With this partnership, Dutch players can look forward to trying some of Endorphina’s iconic games.

Zdenek Llosa, Endorphina’s senior partnership manager, shares a few words on the new partnership: “Entering a new market is a special moment within our company and we are delighted to announce our entry to the Netherlands with the help of this well-known operator – Casino777.

“Dutch players can already try our games like Cyber Wolf, Joker Stoker, and 2022 Hit Slot. Additional, exciting titles will be added soon including our beloved Chance Series and our outstanding Book of Santa to still celebrate the festivities and enjoy the right atmosphere.”

Jean-Christophe Choffray, head of Gaming at Casino777.nl, said: “We’re excited to welcome Endorphina to the Casino777.nl family and offer their impressive games collection to our players.”

“As Casino777.nl continues to evolve, we look forward to working with Endorphina on all its future releases and development to bring our players the best gaming experience possible”.

See also: Jan Urbanec, Endorphina: “2023 will be the year where all the efforts of the past year will be shown in numbers”